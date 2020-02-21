City of Antigo Public Works Committee Meeting Agenda

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

5:30 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the January 22, 2020 Meeting

2. 2020 Sidewalk Replacement Program

3. Request by Tom Koss of Hoffman House to have an ADA Entrance Constructed within the Road R.O.W. at the Owner’s Expense in Conjunction with the 5th Avenue Reconstruction Project

4. Review the Design Plans for the Downtown 5th Avenue Reconstruction Project (Highway 45 to Lincoln Street) including Authorization to Advance the Plans & Specifications to the Bidding Phase

5. Review Draft Summary for the 2020 Curb-side Clean-up of Large Household & Yard Items including Projected Pick-up Dates, Acceptable Items, Items Not Accepted & Proposed Dates/Location Map – INFORMATION ONLY

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

