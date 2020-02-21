Howard T. Dobizl Sr., 87

Howard T. Dobizl, Sr., of Summit Lake, died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home. He was 87 years old. He was born on March 18, 1932, in Antigo. He married Jane Czarnik on June 5, 1954, at St. Veronica Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She survives.

He was a graduate of Elcho High School and went on to serve in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953 having been stationed in Korea attaining the rank of Sergeant. After military service he began a long career with Graf’s Beverage in Milwaukee as a salesman. In 1977 he moved to Summit Lake continuing to work for Graf’s throughout northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. He retired in 1994.

Howard was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Elcho where he helped with maintenance projects, ushered and was in their Men’s club. He was a member of the Noetzelman-Boodry American Legion Post #377, Elcho.

He was an avid trout fisherman, hunter and outdoor sportsman. He enjoyed time with his friends at the daily coffee club.

Survivors including his wife are two sons, Howard (Janis) Dobizl, Jr., Rhinelander, John (Deborah) Dobizl, Milwaukee; two daughters, Barbara Marsolek, Lincoln, Nebraska, Louise (Paul) Fowler, Ringle; 13 grandchildren, Jolene (Rob), Ken (Karyn), Rebecca (Ryan), Angela, Jennifer, Sarah (Daniel), Emily (Joey), Mary (Nathan), Clare, Monica, Catherine, Rachel (Preston), Michael; 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his step-father and mother Phillip and Sophie Miller.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Elcho with Rev. Charles Hoffmann officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery in spring.

Visitation will be 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday at the church. The Elcho veterans will conduct military honors after services Thursday at the church.