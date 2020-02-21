PUBLISHER’S LETTER

A Noble Purpose

Dear Reader,

I thought that I would share with you what MMC’s purpose is for the communities that we serve. It is what I would call a noble purpose with a vision to empower all of you with knowledge, so that you are able to use that content about what is happening around you to make good decisions about your lives. In essence we are a servant to the communities in that we report the content of life.

We capture the little things in life that make up a community. Life is not Washington DC or Russia or even Peru. Life is about the little things that happen with your children and your life-mates, family and friends and all that occupies your daily existence. We are a conduit that cobbles together the important elements that make up a community.

So what does that mean? We report on things that happen in the high schools and sports. We report on school board activities and the library. We report on city council meetings. We bring families together to report on what’s going on even if some people from the community are living elsewhere. By having information in print or online, we bring people together whether they’re on vacation or they’ve moved away or wherever they are because they all were at one point a face and part of the character of our community. We’re not only the current glue of news but we are the generational glue that fastens peoples’ lives together in a meaningful way.

As a result, we are able to share in our mutual successes and create an even stronger bond in the community because we all know and care about each other. In some sense we need to separate our community from the other parts of the world which in that separation makes us stronger, because it’s the things that we care about that we report on and capture. If you think about it, the lions share of our existence is truly what happens on a daily basis and not what happens elsewhere. Our employees are honored to play a role in our community with such distinction. We are humbled and we also consider it such a privilege to provide this service on a daily basis. All of us at all levels of our company are coherent and coordinated and committed to this mission.

The idea is that with knowledge of what’s going on in your community, your lives are enriched and better than if you were living isolated in your own silos. I personally feel blessed for the dedicated employee team members we have who have enlisted in providing the content you need to enrich your lives…because indeed we carry with us a noble purpose.

Patrick Wood

Publisher