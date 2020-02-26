Area Bowling Scores for 3/2/20
NORTHLAND LADIES WEDNESDAY NIGHT LEAGUE BOWLING 2-19-20
Held’s Bar 786, 838, 831 = 2455; Charlie’s Lake Metonga Resort 846, 887, 743 = 2476; White Winter Winery 784, 828, 805 = 2417; Summ Bowlers 879, 849, 876 = 2604; CoVantage 787, 811, 754 = 2352; Rick’s 45 Roadhouse 787, 827, 772 = 2386; The Nail Depot 788, 799, 884 = 2471; Karl’s Transport 791, 784, 808 = 2383; Gallenberg Farms 783, 776, 844 = 2403; H&R Block 838, 731, 827 = 2396; Arlen’s TV & Appliance 765, 850, 870 = 2485; Jenny’s House of Dogs 875, 883, 802 = 2560; Heartbreakers 869, 788, 857 = 2514
INDIVIDUAL HIGH GAME AND/OR SERIES
Jennie Volkman 173, 203, 191 = 567; Jeanne Tatro 176, 186, 172 = 534; Shirlee Welch 174, 159, 184 = 517; Rose Summ 157, 178, 168 = 503; Jean Artz 186, 137, 190 = 513