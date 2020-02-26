Community Calendar for 3-2-20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 4th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 6th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for March will be Healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “I need help with food occasionally and that’s when I come to the food pantry.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 2nd & March 9th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 4th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010

Mobility Exercise March 2nd & March 4th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn March 2nd 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 2nd 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors March 3rd & March 5th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come & enjoy some coffee & conversation with others. 715-627-6632

Strong Bones Exercise March 3rd & March 5th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

Arthritis Aquatic Class March 3rd 9-10am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the class offers an opportunity to a better quality of life by exercising safely in a warm water pool. For more info, call Mary at 715-627-0497.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) March 3rd 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun & move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Balance Testing March 3rd 12:00-1:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Balance testing will be offered by Health in Motion.

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 3rd & March 5th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. No fee. For more info, 715-350-9687.

Blood Pressure Clinic March 4th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-7315

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts March 4th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time March 4th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 4th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center March 4th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Social Snowshoes March 4th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more info, call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs March 4th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. All are welcome! For more information, go to www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 5th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program March 5h (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6632.

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 5th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

Stone Soup Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center March 6th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Lenten Fish Fry March 6th 4-7pm St. John’s Church, 502 Cedar St., Tigerton. Join us for our haddock fish fry. For more information please call 715-535-2282.

Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre March 6th & 7th Doors open at 5:30pm, Dinner is at 6pm. WOWSPACE, 114 Vinal Street, Wittenberg. Join us at the WOWSPACE for a marvelous meal, mayhem, mystery, and of course a murder! This event has become an annual favorite for many area sleuths. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased in advance by calling 715-253-3525.

Conceal and Carry Training March 7th 8:30am-Noon North Central Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. If you are planning to apply for a WI concealed carry license, you should take this course. It covers the Department of Justice competencies for those individuals wishing to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon in WI. This course covers the laws & principles of deadly force decision making. The cost is $65. To register, call 715-623-7601.

Gleason Area Lions Red Pin Event March 7th Noon-9:30pm Gleason Bowling Center, N4878 Hwy. 17, Gleason. Join us for the Gleason Area Lions Red Pin Event on March 7th at 12pm, 3pm & 7pm. Event fee is $15/person. Prizes awarded on a strike with a colored head pin or a split pickup. Proceeds to go to Wisconsin Lions Foundation Leaderdog program & other Lions activities. Contact the Gleason Bowling Center at 715-873-4588 or John Zollpriester at 715-490-2240 to register

22nd Annual Pastor Jack’s Wild Game Feed March 7th 4-7pm The Jack Lamar Memorial/Elcho Community Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. The Annual Pastor Jack’s Wild Game Feed includes all types of wild game, drawing on baskets & bucket raffles. Social hour starts at 3pm, food served at 5pm. Cost $12. Everyone welcomed! For more information, please call Mark Klopfer at 262-720-4856.

Langlade County Ducks Unlimited Dinner March 7th 5:30pm North Star Banquet Center, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. For more information, contact Guy Landua at 715-627-4012 or gslupnorth@yahoo.com.

Daddy/Daughter Dance March 7th 6-8pm Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. Dads, this is the perfect opportunity to treat your daughter(s) to a special evening you both will love. Each daughter will receive a complementary wrist corsage upon arrival. Enjoy snacks throughout the evening. Snap a keepsake picture at the photo booth. Get moving to fun party dances put together by our emcee, Elyse Snider & finish the evening with some yummy cake! Tickets cost $35 for each dad and his daughter(s). There is a limited number available. Tickets can be purchased at 5th Avenue restaurant during their regular business hours.

Antigo Bike and Ski Club-Moonlight Ski & Snowshoe March 7th 7pm Gartzke Flowage Hiking, Cross-Country Ski & Snowshoe Trails, W6379 5th Avenue Rd., Antigo. The moonlight ski & snowshoe outings will be held at Gartzke Flowage. If we do not have enough snow to ski & snow shoe, we will still have a hike. Meet in the parking lot at 7pm. Bring some snacks to share at the shelter & your own drinks to enjoy by the fire. Go to antigobikeandskiclub.com for more information.

Antigo Gateway Squares March 8th 2-4:30pm Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Ave., Antigo. Dancers range in age from 10 to 70+ with couples, singles, & youth. Caller is: Dominic Gruetzmacher, MC. For more information, please call Rose Marie at 715-623-2128 or Betsy at 715-882-3274.

CoVantage Credit Union Sponsored Fit Money Class- How to Save on Groceries March 9th 1-2pm Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. This class will feature learning about how to save on groceries.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting March 2nd & March 9th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

City of Antigo Economic Development Committee Meeting March 2nd 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting March 4th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting March 9th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group March 2nd & March 9th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, 2nd floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) March 5th & March 7th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous March 6th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting March 2nd & March 9th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous March 2nd & March 9th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings March 3rd 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 March 3rd 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group March 5th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes March 2nd & March 4th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. For more info, call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting March 8th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family & friends. This is not a 12 step based group & has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community & relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint & anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips 4 times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement & support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant & interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food & free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11am. For more info, see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Winter/Spring Series Mondays thru May 4th 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program to be held at Peace Lutheran Church. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715-623-2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.

Alzheimer’s Support Group March 9th 6pm Antigo Adult Day Care, Rosalia Garden, 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. This Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more information, please call Deacon Pam Werth at 715-219-6363.

Compassionate Friends-Antigo Chapter March 10th 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. This is support group which is open to the public and assists families who have lost a child. Meetings are held monthly at 7:00 p.m. at Langlade Hospital/Conference Room 1021 (behind the chapel). For more information, please call Becki at 715-623-7123.