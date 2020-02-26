Roller, Heuss Continue Successful Postseason, Qualify For State

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

For the second year in a row, the Antigo wrestling team will be sending a pair of individuals to the state tournament in Madison. Nick Roller and Josh Heuss both survived the toughest sectional in the land, each winning enough matches to qualify for the next level.

At 220 pounds, pin machine Nick Roller lived up to his moniker, once again pinning his way through the competition. In the quarterfinals, Roller matched up with Keaton Pues of New London. Roller wasted no time, taking Pues down and earning the fall victory in only 10 seconds!

In the semi-finals, Roller competed with the 10th ranked wrestler in the state in Travis LeGrave of Luxemburg-Casco. After conceding an early takedown, Roller scored with a reversal and pin fall victory in 105 seconds.

In the finals, Roller lived up to his ranking of 3rd in the state, by putting away 6th ranked Mac Strand of Xavier 22 seconds into the second round.

As a reward for winning the sectional, Roller will have a first-round bye at the state tournament, and will meet either Gunner Hoffman of Neillsville, who is currently the top ranked wrestler in the state but dropped a match at sectionals today, or Jason Klauck of Kiel Friday morning.

Also qualifying for state was Josh Heuss at 160 pounds, who currently holds a state ranking of 11th. In the quarterfinals, Heuss matched with Riley Ullmer of Denmark. Heuss was able to secure a takedown 30 seconds into the match, but a late reversal by Ullmer led to a tie score at the end of the first period. Ullmer chose to start the second period on the bottom, and this decision would be his downfall. Heuss was able to assert his dominance on top, and secured the pin 55 seconds into the second round.

In the semi-finals, Heuss competed against Wyatt Bruecker of Wrightstown, the 12th ranked wrestler in the state. After a scoreless first period, Bruecker chose to start the 2nd on the bottom. Once again, Heuss made him pay for this decision, securing a 3 point near-fall with a cradle. In the third, Heuss chose to start on top, and after a reversal by Bruecker, Heuss was able to secure an escape and a 4-2 victory.

In the finals, Heuss met 6th ranked Adam Kilgas of Little Chute. Kilgas was able to secure a takedown in the first period to take a 2-0 lead into the second. In the second period, Heuss chose to start on top, and was able to secure 7 points on 3 separate near-falls. Kilgas was able to earn a reversal at the end of the period to cut Heuss’s lead to 7-4.

Kilgas chose to start the third in neutral, and was able to score a takedown and 2-point nearfall. After an escape by Heuss tied the match, Kilgas was able to secure a takedown for the victory.

Heuss then had to compete in a wrestle back match for second, meeting honorable mention Aidan Stary of Oconto Falls in a rematch of regionals. Improving on his performance from a week ago, Heuss was able to dominate the match with a pair of first period takedowns leading to a pinfall victory at the 1:53 mark.

Huess started his state action Thursday evening in a match against Gaven Lisowe of Chilton / Hilbert. The winner of that match faced Dean Neff of Jefferson Friday morning.

Competing at 145 pounds Neil Bretl was able to score a fall over Will Alexander of Wrightstown in the first round, but then dropped matches to 7th ranked Ethan Schwartz and 12th ranked Jason Hilgart.

Also competing on the day were Jaden Schoeneck, Gideon Sass, and Talik Bussey.

WIAA D2 Sect. @ Oconto Falls Results for Antigo

138

Jaden Schoeneck (21-19) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Matty Bianchi (Two Rivers) 42-2 won by fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-19 (Fall 1:24)

Cons. Semi – Ben Bredael (Freedom) 31-8 won by tech fall over Jaden Schoeneck (Antigo) 21-19 (TF-1.5 4:00 (15-0))

145

Neil Bretl (27-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Neil Bretl (Antigo) 27-14 won by fall over Will Alexander (Wrightstown) 18-7 (Fall 3:36)

Semifinal – Ethan Schwartz (Denmark) 32-4 won by fall over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 27-14 (Fall 3:51)

Cons. Semi – Jason Hilgart (Lakeland Union/Mercer) 35-10 won by decision over Neil Bretl (Antigo) 27-14 (Dec 10-8)

160

Joshua Heuss (38-11) placed 2nd and scored 18.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 38-11 won by fall over Riley Ullmer (Denmark) 16-14 (Fall 2:55)

Semifinal – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 38-11 won by decision over Wyatt Bruecker (Wrightstown) 23-12 (Dec 4-2)

1st Place Match – Adam Kilgas (Little Chute) 37-1 won by decision over Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 38-11 (Dec 10-8)

2nd Place Match – Joshua Heuss (Antigo) 38-11 won by fall over Aidan Stary (Oconto Falls) 28-18 (Fall 1:53)

170

Gideon Sass (13-22) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Troy Nabbefeld (Freedom) 26-14 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-22 (Dec 3-1)

Cons. Semi – Marcus Matti (Tomahawk) 30-10 won by decision over Gideon Sass (Antigo) 13-22 (Dec 5-0)

220

Nick Roller (43-5) placed 1st and scored 24.0 team points.

Quarterfinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 43-5 won by fall over Keaten Pues (New London) 22-15 (Fall 0:10)

Semifinal – Nick Roller (Antigo) 43-5 won by fall over Travis LeGrave (Luxemburg-Casco) 28-13 (Fall 1:45)

1st Place Match – Nick Roller (Antigo) 43-5 won by fall over Mac Strand (Xavier) 27-3 (Fall 2:22)

285

Talik Bussey (14-16) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.