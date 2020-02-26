The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference Champs
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
The Antigo Girls Varsity Bowling Team is the District 9, Division 2 Conference champs and have qualified for the state competition that will be held at Dale’s Weston Lanes the weekend of March 6-8, 2020.
Below are the Girls Varsity stats of the 2/16/20 meet that was held at 5 Star Lanes in Plover.
Match 1 vs Amherst Varsity Girls
Antigo beat Amherst Varsity Girls 6-3, Average: 177, High Game: 217
Bowler Fill Percentage
Quinlan McCarthy 85.71
Minnie Steger 78.57
Olivia Fischer 78.57
Ashlea Kreager 72.22
Katie Kirsch 71.43
Marnie Kubacki 62.5
Makala Beck 62.50
Match 2 vs Wittenberg Varsity Girls
Antigo beat Wittenberg Varsity Girls 8-1, Average: 186, High Game: 239
Bowler Fill Percentage
Quinlan McCarthy 93.75
Makala Beck 83.33
Katie Kirsch 75
Olivia Fischer 75
Ashela Kreager 75
Minnie Steger 68.75
Marnie Kubacki 25