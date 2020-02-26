The Meeting Minutes of the Langlade County Senior Citizen’s Club for February 14th

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Langlade County Senior Citizen’s Club met on February 14th at the Antigo Public Library.

President Rosemary Sarkauskas opened the meeting at 1:30pm with the Pledge of Allegiance and one verse of God Bless America with 18 members present.

Valentine cards were exchanged and candy tokens were given out to all.

Kathy Schultz from the ADRC brought us our 2020 Resource Directory. She also passed out Part B brochures of our Medicare rights premium, which informs us on related appeals so we aren’t penalized.

We had one visitor, Victoria Holmes and no new members.

Tessie Nycz read the secretary minutes, one correction was made and it then stood approved.

Trudy Hartman gave us a detailed report of the current ending balance in our Treasury account, as all of our dues were added to it for the 2020 savings account.

We sang Happy Birthday to Joanie Strasser.

We played bingo, drew numbers for door prizes and our 50/50 split. We also each read our Valentine message from the card we received.

Our next Senior Club meeting will be Tuesday, March 10th at 1:30pm in the library conference room.

The meeting was adjourned, moved by Trudy Hartman and seconded by Tessie Nycz.