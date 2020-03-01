Antigo Wrestling State Results Day 1 – February 27th
FOR ANTIGO TIMES
10th ranked Josh Heuss matched up with 7th ranked Gaven Lisowe of Chilton Hilbert in the first round of the WIAA State Tournament this evening.
Lisowe was able to score the first takedown, but Heuss was able to tie up the score with a reversal. Lisowe then scored on a reversal of his own, but conceded a point for an illegal maneuver. Heuss was able to then tie the match with an escape at the end of the first period, but Lisowe was able to get a late takedown to take a 6-4 lead to the second period.
Heuss chose to start the second period on bottom, but despite multiple near scoring opportunities, was unable to come away with any points as the second period was scoreless.
In the third, Lisowe chose to start on the bottom. Lisowe was able to secure a reversal and seal the 8-4 victory.
This match ends Heuss’s season, which was a very successful campaign with 38 victories against only 12 defeats. Even more impressive, Heuss won 22 matches by pinfall, and gave up zero in return on the entire year. We look forward to him coming back even stronger his senior year.
Up next for Antigo is Nick Roller competing Friday morning / early afternoon. Nick will match up with 2nd ranked Gunner Hoffman of Neillsville in a quarterfinal match up.