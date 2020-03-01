Antigo Wrestling State Results Day 1 – February 27th

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

10th ranked Josh Heuss matched up with 7th ranked Gaven Lisowe of Chilton Hilbert in the first round of the WIAA State Tournament this evening.

Lisowe was able to score the first takedown, but Heuss was able to tie up the score with a reversal. Lisowe then scored on a reversal of his own, but conceded a point for an illegal maneuver. Heuss was able to then tie the match with an escape at the end of the first period, but Lisowe was able to get a late takedown to take a 6-4 lead to the second period.