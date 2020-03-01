Irene Boettcher, 85

Irene Boettcher, of Antigo, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at home under the care of her family and LeRoyer Hospice. She was 85 years old. She was born on August 14, 1934, in Antigo, a daughter of Walter and Malinda (Keen) Grabowsky. She married Richard Boettcher on September 19, 1953, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Antigo. He preceded her in death on March 1, 2016.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School in 1952.

Mrs. Boettcher worked at the Color Gallery in Antigo for 10 years as a clerk. She retired in 1997.

She belonged to Badgerland Classics & Customs Car Club, the Hairollers Women’s Club and Calvary Lutheran Church and their Women’s Club.

She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, sewing, crocheting, and doting on her little buddy Baxter.

Survivors include three daughters, Karen (Jeff) Reissmann, Aniwa, Kay (Ron) Weix, Aniwa, Amy (Tim) Keen, Antigo; a son, Alan Boettcher, Antigo; two grandchildren Kristopher (Kaylee) and Joshua Weix; a sister, Elaine Singer, Davenport, FL; a brother, Jack (Connie) Grabowsky, Antigo; a sister-in-law, Christine Bauer, Antigo.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by daughter, Sandra Boettcher; a granddaughter, Jennifer Weix; three sisters, Marie (Ralph) Hilger, Betty (Wally) Duchrow, and an infant sister, Jean Grabowsky; two brothers, Bill (Jean) Grabowsky, Dick Grabowsky; three brothers-in-law, Joe Singer, Russell Hoke and Ludwig Bauer.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Wes Jedras officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.