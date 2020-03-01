Robert “Bobby” Strobel, 66

Robert Strobel “Bobby”, of Antigo, died Monday, February 24, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 66 years old. He was born on December 27, 1953, in Antigo, a son of Mildred (Knapek) Strobel of Antigo and the late Dellmar Strobel. He married Cathy Ridosko on May 2, 1983, in Las Vegas. She survives.

He worked at and managed the gas station portion of M & L Truck Stop, which became Remington’s in 1984, in Antigo from 1970 to 2018.

His passion was playing baseball. He played on several leagues with many teams and enjoyed playing for Reif’s.

He loved all sports and could often be found placing bets on the games.

In addition to his wife and mother, survivors include a daughter, Kendall (Thomas) Nieft, Kaukauna; three sons, Jeff (Jessica) Strobel, Appleton, Mike (Erin) Strobel, Mattoon, Jason (Shannon) Orlowski, Chaska, Minnesota; eight grandchildren Bailey, Zoey, Abby, Levi, Lexi, Orrin, Olesia, Riley; two brothers, James (Karen) Strobel, Antigo, Thomas (Carleen) Strobel, Antigo; his mother-in-law, Betty Walker, Birnamwood; two brothers-in-law, Craig and Pete Ridosko.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 10 a.m. at SS Mary & Hyacinth Catholic Church with Rev. Zach Weber officiating.

Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home. A parish wake service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.