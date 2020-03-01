Roy J. Clay, 86

Roy J Clay, of White Lake, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 86 years old. He was born on July 8, 1933, in Langlade County, a son of Arthur and Nancy (Straley) Clay. He married Gloria Ladeen in 1952, in Sharon, WI. She preceded him in death.

He worked for Chrysler Corporation in Kenosha in final repairs for 33 years.

He retired in 1988 and shortly after returned to Langlade.

Roy enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia Clay; son, Ryan Clay of Kenosha; three grandchildren Kristen Clay, Cody Clay, Bryant Clay and six great-grandchildren Addysen, Justin, Peyton, Robert, Rylee and Braelynn; a sister, Shirley (Eugene) Hein of Post Falls, Idaho; a brother, Ray Clay of Townsend.

In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by a son, Roger Clay; a brother, Arthur Clay, Jr..

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday February 26, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home.