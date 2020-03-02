Doris Peterka, 93

Doris Peterka, of Antigo, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital with her family by her side at the age of 93 years. She was born on April 9, 1926, in Deerbrook, a daughter of Arthur and Charlotte (Melau) Strandberg. She married Charles Peterka on June 8, 1957, at St. Wencel Catholic Church in Neva. He preceded her in death on July 23, 1964.

She was a graduate of Antigo High School.

Doris worked for Schultz Potato Farms, on her parents dairy farm and also owned and operated a dairy farm with her husband. She worked at the Cutlass Motor Lodge in Antigo as a housekeeper for 15 years.

She was a member of the Langlade County Senior Citizens Club and participated in Body Recall exercises.

She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Deerbrook and the senior citizens club.

She enjoyed watching her grandchildren grow up. In her spare time she enjoyed completing word searches and jigsaw puzzles, watching game shows, playing bingo, and gardening. She looked forward to her monthly luncheons and card games with her lady friends, something she did for many years.

Survivors include a daughter, Helen Wolf, Antigo; a son, Ron (Connie) Peterka, Antigo; three granddaughters, Wendy Wolf, Antigo, Melanie Peterka, Weston, Kasandra Peterka, Antigo; a grandson, Dustin (Mariah) Wolf, Mosinee.

In addition to her husband and parents she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Randall Wolf; two sisters, Elida (William) Ahlers, Rosella (Tom) Thomason; two brothers, Alvin (Marion) Strandberg, Carl Strandberg; a brother-in-law Harold Goldman.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Deerbrook with Rev. Paul Radke officiating. Burial will take place in St. Wencel Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home and Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services.