Elaine Buettner Pesola, 68

Elaine (Buettner) Pesola, age 68, of White Lake, saw her Savior’s promise of eternal life fulfilled on March 1, 2020.

Elaine was born on January 26,1952 in Antigo to the late Arnold and Helen (Zemke) Buettner. She was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church in White Lake, the same congregation that her paternal grandparents, August and Elsie Buettner helped to organize in 1917, the same congregation that saw her baptized as a child of God on March 3, 1952, the same congregation that witnessed her confirmation on June 5, 1966.

Elaine was a graduate of White Lake High School class of 1970. She completed three years at Concordia College in River Forest, Illinois and pursued an associate degree in accounting from North Central Technical College in Antigo. She was united in marriage to Donald Pesola.

Elaine was a proficient knitter who produced many hats, scarves, mittens, sweaters and Christmas ornaments over the years. She was a cookie baker, specializing in tiny, glazed gingerbread men and holiday sugar cut-outs. Elaine loved cats and gave a loving home to several feline friends during her lifetime. She was also fascinated by mice, but she limited her collection to mouse figurines, stuffed toy mice and books about mice. Elaine was a talented creative writer and was an insatiable reader, especially any book dealing with Sherlock Holmes, but her favorite book was the Holy Bible, which she read daily. Of all her likes and hobbies, her most treasured moments were those spent with her grandchildren reading and baking.

Survivors include a son; Adam (Melissa) Pesola and their sons Nolan, Keenan, and Cameron of Jim Falls, Wisconsin; a daughter, Eve Pesola (Patrick Hutcherson) of Menominee, Michigan, and a sister; Emilie (Buck) Brown of White Lake.

In addition to her parents, Arnold A. and Helen Buettner, Elaine was preceded in death by a brother, Arnold H. Buettner, her dear uncle and Godfather Fritz Buettner and her former husband Donald Pesola.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at 1:00 PM at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in White Lake.

Reverend Kelly Smith will officiate. A visitation will be held prior to the service at the church beginning at 11:30 AM. Interment will be in Langlade Cemetery at a later date.

Her family extends a sincere thank you to the staff of The Bay at Eastview for their kind and compassionate care of Elaine during the last three months of her life.