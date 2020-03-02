Final Ice Shanty Removal Deadline Sunday, March 15

Be aware of ice shanty removal dates so yours doesn't end up in the lake. Photo credit: DNR

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

MADISON, Wis. – Ice anglers are reminded that the last deadline in a series of March dates to remove permanent ice shanties from state waters is Sunday, March 15. Shanties must be removed from waters north of Highway 64 and all other outlying waters by the end of that day. Earlier March deadlines cover inland and boundary waters.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging anglers not to wait until the deadlines as possible warming temperatures and early spring rains could complicate removal.

Owners experiencing problems can seek local assistance from fishing clubs, vendors and other anglers. Also, any member of the public who is aware of shanty owners not taking responsibility for their shanties should contact the DNR Violation Hotline by calling or texting 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367.

Deadlines to remove shelters help eliminate spring shoreline litter and boating dangers this spring. Abandoning the shelter or burning the shelter atop the ice does not satisfy the deadline. The debris then goes into the waterbody, impacting water quality.

After the shanty removal deadlines pass, anglers can continue to use portable ice fishing shelters if they feel the ice is safe – as long as they remove their shelters daily and when they are not actively used. Remember to consult with local fishing clubs, bait shops and outfitters who know the local ice conditions. Permanent shelters, meaning those normally not removed daily from the ice, must be removed from the ice no later than the specified removal date for that water body.

All ice fishing shelters must be removed from the ice daily and when not in use by these dates: