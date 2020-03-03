2020 Wisconsin SCY 12 & Under State Swimming Championship Results

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Chloe Tainter, Holland Tainter and Mya Burt competed in the 2020 Wisconsin SCY 12&U State

Championship in Brown Deer, WI, at the Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center February 28-March 1.

The girls swam in a 50 yard pool and competed with over 800 of the top swimmers from

Wisconsin. These three Antigo Swim Club members swam at this USA sanctioned event with

the Northern Lakes Aquatic Club (NLAC). The girls swam relays with other NLAC members. All

three girls had a wonderful weekend in the pool and achieved many personal best times. Mya

Burt beat her own age 11-12 Antigo Swim Club records in the 50 Butterfly, 50 Backstroke, 50

Freestyle, 50 Breaststroke, 100 IM and 100 Freestyle. Holland Tainter swam an Antigo Swim

Club record for girls age 9-10 in the 100 Freestyle.

*personal best times

Swimming girls 10 & under

Holland Tainter- age 10

100Y Backstroke 1:21.02- 36th place*

100Y Freestyle 1:08.14- 18th place* Club Record

50Y Freestyle 31.15- 22nd place

50Y Backstroke 36.84- 27th place

200Y Medley Relay- 12th place

200Y Freestyle Relay- 21st place

Swimming girls 11-12

Mya Burt age 12

50Y Freestyle 26.31- 17th place* Club Record

50Y Breaststroke 35.39- 33rd place* Club Record

50Y Backstroke 31.71- 30th place* Club Record

100Y IM 1:08.80- 31st place* Club Record

100Y Freestyle 59.61- 34th place* Club Record

50Y Butterfly 29.28- 24th place* Club Record

200Y Freestyle Relay- 17th place

400Y Medley Relay- 24th place

200Y Medley Relay- 14th place

400Y Freestyle Relay- 19th place

Chloe Tainter age 12

50Y Backstroke 33.57- 85th place*

50Y Butterfly 30.81- 49th place*

200Y Freestyle Relay- 34th place

400Y Medley Relay- 24th place

200Y Medley Relay- 33rd place

400Y Freestyle Relay- 29th place