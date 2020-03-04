Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff Reports for 3/9/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, February 20th

Officers were at an address on Memory Lane. A subject was taken into custody.

Friday, February 21st

Officers were at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was taken into custody on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at 8th Avenue and Field Street. There were no injuries.

Officers responded to a request from Probation & Parole to arrest a subject in their office on a Department of Corrections warrant.

Officers conducted a warrant attempt at an address on S. Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Saturday, February 22nd

Officers conducted a warrant attempt at an address on Hwy. 64. A subject was taken into custody. They were also cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Officers conducted a search at an address on Freiburger Avenue. A subject was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation hold.

Officers responded to a call from a female on Aurora Street reporting that $1,240 had been stolen from her house earlier that day. She stated to officers that the vehicle of the person who took it was still parked outside and the male subject was on his way to get it.

Monday, February 24th

Officers arrested a subject at the Langlade County Courthouse on an outstanding Langlade County Sherriff’s Office warrant.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated subject at an address on Dorr Street.

Tuesday, February 25th

Officers arrested a subject on a Department of Corrections warrant at an address on 4th Avenue.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Jerome Street.

Officers assisted another agency in taking a subject into custody at an address on Clermont Street.

Wednesday, February 26th

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on 5th Avenue. A subject was referred for possession of a controlled substance.

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Hudson Street. A subject was referred for possession of a controlled substance.

Officers stopped a vehicle on S. Superior Street. One subject was arrested for obstructing an officer and bail jumping. Another subject was arrested on an outstanding Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office warrant and for misappropriation of information.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident on S. Superior Street.

Thursday, February 27th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 5th Avenue.

Friday, February 28th

Officers stopped a vehicle on Superior Street. A subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Neva Road.

Saturday, February 29th

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Charlotte Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. Property damage only.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64.

Officers responded to a call reporting that a red van was all over the road. The vehicle was stopped at 10th Avenue and S. Superior Street. A search was conducted. A subject was taken into custody for possession of heroin.

Sunday, March 1st

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident in the parking lot of an area business on Neva Road.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Amron Avenue. They received consent to search. A subject was arrested on a Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrant, was criminally referred for operating after revocation and was given a verbal warning for failure to fasten a seat belt.

Monday, March 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 5th Avenue.

Tuesday, March 3rd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Superior Street and Irving Street.

Officers responded to a call from a male reporting a fight in progress at an area business on Neva Road. The caller told officers that when he walked into the business, a younger male subject punched another male subject. By the time officers arrived, the younger male subject had already left the scene. He was described as having a scruffy beard and wearing a black sweatshirt and a baseball cap. He was driving a white van or SUV and left going northbound on Neva Road.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 9th Avenue.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Maple Street and S. Superior Street. The driver was arrested for operating without a license and bail jumping.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Thursday, February 20th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Hwy. 45 and Koepenick Road. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver had no signs of impairment. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers responded to a report of possible fraud at an address on Hwy. 55. A male subject was trying to mail $55,000.00 to people that were threatening him.

Officers responded to a two vehicle accident at Neva Road and Ackley Street. Property damage only.

Friday, February 21st

Officers responded to a report of drugs at an address on Enterprise Lake Road. A subject was in possession of marijuana.

Sunday, February 23rd

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on Enterprise Lake Road.

Monday, February 24th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. K and Riordan Street. A subject was arrested on an outstanding Oneida County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Officers responded to a fire call at an address on Neva Road. Multiple fire departments were on the scene.

Tuesday, February 25th

Officers responded to a report of a chimney fire at an address on Roberts Road. The Wolf River and White Lake Fire Departments responded.

Friday, February 28th

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident on Hwy. 64. There were no injuries.

Officers stopped a vehicle at Cty. Rd. S and Cty. Rd. A. A search was conducted. The driver was cited for operating after revocation. A passenger was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, February 29th

Officers responded to a report of an ATV accident at Cty. Rd. B and Byers Road. The driver was bleeding from the mouth. The Antigo Fire Department transported the subject to the Langlade Hospital for treatment.

Officers assisted with an EMS call for a snowmobile accident at Stub Road and Highland Road. The female driver had crashed her snowmobile and now had back and wrist pain.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on Hwy. 64. Field sobriety tests were conducted. The subject was taken into custody.

Officers responded to a report of a driver hitting a recliner in the northbound lane at Hwy. 45 and Cty. Rd. G.

Monday, March 2nd

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Hwy. 52. There was some temporary lane blockage on Hwy. 52. Both vehicles were towed.

Tuesday, March 3rd

Officers responded to a report of an accident with injuries on Cty. Rd. S.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. F and Stoney Road.

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Hwy. 55 and Sawyer Lake Road. The vehicle was towed.

Wednesday, March 4th

Officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a vehicle at the intersection of Cty. Rd. HH and Hwy. 64 was flipped on its roof. The male driver had told the caller that he was ok. The vehicle was towed. The Highway Department was contacted to put salt at that location.