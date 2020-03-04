Community Calendar for 3/9/20 to 3/16/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 11th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 13th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for March will be Healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “My husband has cancer and that is taxing our household budget. It’s a comfort to know that we can come to the food pantry for help with our groceries when we need to.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 9th & March 16th 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 11th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010

Mobility Exercise March 9th & March 11th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn March 9th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 9th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play.

CoVantage Credit Union Sponsored Fit Money Class- How to Save on Groceries March 9th 1-2pm Antigo Area Community Food Pantry, 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo. This class will feature learning about how to save on groceries.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 9th 3:45-4:45pm Elcho School, Rm. 249, Hwy. 45, Elcho. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance & range of movement. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors March 10th & March 12th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come & enjoy some coffee & conversation with others. 715-627-6632

Strong Bones Exercise March 10th & March 12th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

Arthritis Aquatic Class March 10th 9-10am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the class offers an opportunity to a better quality of life by exercising safely in a warm water pool. For more info, call Mary at 715-627-0497.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) March 10th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun & move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 10th & March 12th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. No fee. For more info, 715-350-9687.

Basic Welding Class March 10th, 12th, 17th & 19th 6-8pm Northcentral Technical College, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Northcentral Technical College is hosting a beginning welding course designed to help you learn the proper welding techniques in a variety of processes. The cost is $75. To register, please call 715-675-3331 or go to www.ntc.edu.

Blood Pressure Clinic March 11th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-7315

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts March 11th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time March 11th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 11th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center March 11th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Medicare Basic Training March 11th 1-3:30pm Aging & Disability Resource Center of Central WI, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Various Medicare topics will be discussed. There will be some reference materials available for you to take home. Seating and information is limited, so please RSVP to 715-627-6346.

Social Snowshoes March 11th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more info, call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs March 11th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. All are welcome! For more information, go to www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

Managing Your Online Presence Program March 12th 8-9:30am Langlade County Economic Development Corporation, Rm. WT 108A, 312 Forrest Ave., Antigo. Langlade County Economic Development Corporation will be holding a Business Education Series at Northcentral Technical College. There is no cost for these business education programs. Each business education program is designed to deliver valuable information, tools & strategies to allow participants to implement new skills & strategies immediately. For more information contact Langlade County Economic Development Corporation at 715-623-5123 or email aclose@co.langlade.wi.us.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 12th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Agra Industries Blood Drive March 12th 11am-1:30pm Agra Industries, 1211 Water St., Merrill. To schedule an appointment, please call Jessica Teske at 715-536-9584. Blood Drive will be held in the Maintenance Garage. Please be well hydrated and have a hearty meal prior to donation.

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program March 12th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6632

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 12th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

Langlade County Senior Center St. Patty’s Party March 13th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Refreshments will be served.

Stone Soup Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center March 13th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Elcho UCC Men’s Club Friday Night Fish Fry March 13th 4-7pm Jack Lamar Pavilion, N11283 Dorr Street, Elcho. Monthly Men’s Club special Friday Night Fish Fry serving 5-7pm. Opens at 4pm. “Fish Fry” (fried or broiled) &/or fried shrimp, fries, coleslaw & custard! For more information, please contact Mark Klopfer at 262-720-4856.

Antigo High School Spring Musical – Anything Goes March 13th, 14th, 19th, 20th & 21st 7:30pm with doors opening at 7pm & March 15th 2pm with doors opening at 1:30pm. Antigo High School, Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $5 for children 10 & under & $10 for adults. Tickets are on sale in the Antigo High School commons from 5-6:30pm on the following days – March 9-12 & March 16-17 or 1 hour before curtain depending on availability. For more information, please call 715-623-3396.

Pickerel-Pearson St Patrick’s Day Parade March 14th 11am Country Inn, N9195 State Road 55, Pickerel. The amazing holiday parade, full of St. Patrick’s Day floats, will start at noon. The Inn will be serving green beer, brats & burgers, along with beef & cabbage starting at 11am. For more information, please call 715-484-3121.

Soar into Spring March 14th 11am-1pm North Star Lanes Banquet Hall, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo. The Raptor Education Group, Inc. & the Antigo Veterinary Clinic are teaming up once more in hosting a fundraiser for REGI in the form of raffles, snacks & activities for the children. Come & see live birds & learn a little more about REGI while having some fun! Tickets are $12/per person or $6 for children under 5. Contact REGI for more information at 715-623-2563.

Monthly Pancake Breakfast March 15th 8am-1pm Elcho American Legion Post, Elmo St., Elcho. Join us for our monthly breakfast including: pancakes, potato pancakes, biscuits & gravy, sausage patties or links, coffee, milk and juice. All you care to eat for $8. For more information, call Larry Anderson at 715-610-3912.

Trinity Lutheran Church Blood Drive March 15th 9am-12:30pm Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 N. State St., Merrill. To reserve your life saving appointment time, please call Jean Ravn at 715-536-4715. Same day walk-in donations are welcome based on availability.

*Meetings*

Antigo Rotary Meeting March 9th & March 16th Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Park, Cemetery & Recreation Commission Meeting March 9th 5:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade County Senior Club Meeting March 10th 1:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Langlade County Ice Age Trail Annual Chapter Meeting March 10th 7-9pm Langlade County Resource Center, Wolf River Room, 837 Clermont St., Antigo. Join us for our annual chapter meeting to learn what is new on the Ice Age National Scenic Trail in Langlade County. Contact the coordinator Joe Jopek for a copy of the agenda at jjjopek@frontier.com or call 715-623-2645.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting March 11th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

City of Antigo Common Council Meeting March 11th 6-7:30pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

Langlade County Humane Society Monthly Membership Meeting March 12th 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. The public is invited & new members are always welcome. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Library Finance Meeting March 16th 10-11am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group March 9th & March 16th 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, 2nd floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) March 12th & March 14th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous March 13th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting March 9th & March 16th 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous March 9th & March 16th 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings March 10th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 March 10th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group March 12th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes March 9th & March 11th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. For more info, call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting March 15th (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family & friends. This is not a 12 step based group & has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community & relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint & anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips 4 times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement & support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant & interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food & free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11am. For more info, see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Winter/Spring Series Mondays thru May 4th 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program to be held at Peace Lutheran Church. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715-623-2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.

Alzheimer’s Support Group March 9th 6pm Antigo Adult Day Care, Rosalia Garden, 519 Flight Rd., Antigo. This Alzheimer’s Association caregiver support group will meet the 2nd Monday of each month. For more information, please call Deacon Pam Werth at 715-219-6363.

Compassionate Friends-Antigo Chapter March 10th 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. This is support group which is open to the public and assists families who have lost a child. Meetings are held monthly at 7:00 p.m. at Langlade Hospital/Conference Room 1021 (behind the chapel). For more information, please call Becki at 715-623-7123.