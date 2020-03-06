City of Antigo Common Council Meeting Agenda

COUNCIL CHAMBERS

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

6:00 PM

CALL TO ORDER BY PRESIDING OFFICER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

MOMENT OF SILENT MEDITATION

APPROVAL OF MINUTES

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 12, 2020 Meeting

CITIZEN COMMENT

Individuals not listed below and wishing to address Council must sign in prior to the meeting. A time limit of 5 minutes will apply unless otherwise approved by Council. Any ruling by the presiding officer relative to Citizen Comments may be overruled by a majority vote of members present.

1. Subjects on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will call each speaker to the floor during this portion of the meeting. The presiding officer may determine the order of speakers so testimony is heard in the most logical groupings

2. Subjects Not on the Current Agenda – The presiding officer will identify the appropriateness of public comments at this time and may place the matter on a future agenda, or could refer the matter to staff or committee for investigation and report.

UPDATE ON CITIZEN’S REFERRALS FROM PREVIOUS COUNCIL AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA

CONSENT AGENDA RESOLUTIONS

23-20 Preliminary Resolution Declaring Intent to Exercise Special Assessment Police Powers Under Section

66.0703 Wisconsin Statutes (Special Assessments for Sidewalk and Driveway Approach Program for 2020)

24-20 Exception to Bidding Process, Under the City’s Purchasing Policy, for the Downtown Hanging Basket and

Ground Planter Program including Consideration of a 2020 Quote for Services from Frisch Greenhouses

25-20 Consideration of Infrastructure Alternatives 2020 Operation and Maintenance Budget for the City’s

Water and Wastewater Plants

26-20 Allow Two Weeks Vacation for the Human Resources Specialist Upon Hire and Three Weeks After Three

Years of Employment

CONSENT AGENDA COMMUNICATIONS

1. Quarterly Investment and Indebtedness Schedules

2. Department Manager Reports

NEW BUSINESS

RESOLUTIONS

27-20 Naming New Section of Springbrook Trail in Honor of Fred Berner

LICENSES

1. Amusement Device and Amusement Parlor Licenses for Funtime Antigo, LLC (Cecil DeHart, Owner) at 1019 Fifth Avenue (contingent upon completion of inspections)

MISCELLANEOUS BUSINESS

PAYMENT OF BILLS

1. Direct Deposits for February 7 and 21, 2020 Payrolls

2. BMO Bank Account Payable Check Nos. 72007-72324

3. Self-Funding Health Insurance Check Nos. 2027-2028

4. Block Grant Revolving Loan Check Nos. 3623-3628

COMMITTEE REFERRALS

Referral of any matters to committees. No discussion or action may be taken on the referral.

ADJOURNMENT

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.