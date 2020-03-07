Ralph Koepp, 64
Ralph Koepp, of Aniwa, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. He was 64 years old. He was born on May 25, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI a son of the late John and Irene (Huebner) Koepp. He married Nancy Curley on September 26, 1976, in Milwaukee.
He enjoyed cooking and was a chef in Milwaukee. In 2003 he moved to the town of Easton. He loved going to the Casino.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy; two sons, Darrel Koepp and Dale (Tahlia) Koepp; three grandchildren, Ronnie, Hailey and Kayla; a sister, Barbara (Roger) Anderson; a brother, Norman (Cookie) Koepp; sister-in-law, Mary (Terry) Brynjulfson and brother-in-law, Dale Curley.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Darrel and John; and sisters, Ann Claas and Carol Koepp.
A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date.