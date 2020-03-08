Antigo Times

Letter from Publisher
PUBLISHER’S LETTER

By Antigo Times
March 8, 2020
A “Note” on Music

Dear Reader,
Today Heid Music delivered a Yamaha NU1X piano to our house. Given that the four women in my life (spouse and three daughters) all play, I thought it would be nice to institutionalize it with a new instrument of song. My siblings and I grew up with an old Grand piano our folks had some years ago and it served us well in the past but is now quite weary and out of tune.
It’s amazing how much music pervades and influences our lives. It uplifts a mood; it recalls old memories; it celebrates. Music is one of the common denominators of the human spirit. Now the next generation of grandchildren, nieces and nephews will find joy when they visit since most of them play the piano as well.


Patrick Wood
Publisher

