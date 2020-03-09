Gordon John Doucette, 93 a lifelong Antigo resident, died Friday, March 6, 2020, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on May 27, 1926, in Antigo, a son of John and Mary (Huncovsky) Doucette.

Gordon was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He was stationed in the United States and Germany.

He was employed in the Maintenance Department of Langlade Memorial Hospital for over 35 years, retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed his experience as a member of the Never Forgotten Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in April of 2014. He was a member of the Sparks-Doernenburg American Legion Post 3, Antigo.

Gordon enjoyed most sports. He was an excellent ball player, having played baseball for many years for Antigo Athletics County League, among other teams. He also played softball and Slow Pitch. He enjoyed golfing and following the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Wisconsin football and attended many Antigo High School football and basketball games over the years.

One of the things he enjoyed most in his life was spending time with all the nieces and nephews whom he taught and supported throughout their lives, and they thought the world of Gord.

Survivors include four sisters, Sue Doucette, Carol Fisher, Mary Ann Hofmann and Dolores Doucette all of Antigo; nieces and nephews, Jeffrey Hofmann, Fred (Stacey) Hofmann, Jackie (Brent) Hipke, Jamie (Ray) Carver, Diane (Glenn) Weberpal, Joanie Fisher, Steve Fisher, Barb (John) Koskovich, Deb (Monte) Hoffmeyer, Donna (Mick) Prather, Linda (Arlo) Anderson, Gary (Michelle) Jacobson, John (Lisja) Doucette, Danielle Hayes and Debbie Underwood. Gordon is also survived by great nieces and nephews, Kyle, Paul, Erin, Trent, Cody, Ryan, Paige, Josh, Jamie, Jordan, Taylar, Trey, Liz, Matt, Cory, Tanya, Sara, Austin, Tyler, Justin, Trevin, Kohlten, Jake, Chrissy, A.J., Lauren, Erin and Jeffery.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Jacobson; brother, Jerry Doucette; brothers-in-law, Alvin Fisher, Jim Hofmann and Arnie Jacobson; sister-in-law, Janet Doucette; niece, Lisa Hillery.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 12 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home with Reverend Zach Weber officiating.

Antigo Veterans will conduct military honors following the service at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Queen of Peace Cemetery.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bradley Funeral Home and on Saturday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.