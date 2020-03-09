Reward for information: Fatal wildlife and Dog Poisonings continue in Northern Wisconsin

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

We at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, along with law enforcement professionals from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, are seeking your help in solving several poisoning deaths of wildlife and domestic dogs in northern Wisconsin. We are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or charges being filed against a responsible party.

This ongoing investigation began in 2019 with dog deaths that occurred in northern Wisconsin – and now is focused on Forest, Marinette and Florence counties. In addition to the unfortunate poisoning of these family pets, investigators also found dead coyotes, weasels and wolves. Lab tests confirmed the cause of death in these wildlife cases was due to poisoning.

These original deaths occurred on lands open to the public in these counties. Investigators say the poison was found on the ground in rural areas and subsequently was ingested by the dogs. Each dog died soon after ingestion.

Since our first public appeal for information about these poisonings, there have been two confirmed poisonings of hunting beagles in Forest County and more wildlife mortalities in Marinette County, Wisconsin.

Please continue to use caution in these areas. People walking their pets are recommended to keep them on leashes to restrict their movements off of roadways to avoid possible contact with any poison.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asks anyone with information about the recent wildlife and dog deaths to contact our Office of Law Enforcement in Madison, Wisconsin at 608-221-1206.

If you have information or a tip – no matter how insignificant it may seem – please contact the WDNR Violation Hotline. You may confidentially report by calling or texting: 1-800-TIP-WDNR or 1-800-847-9367. You also may report online: https://dnrx.wisconsin.gov/ rav/ The hotline is in operation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Trained staff relay information to conservation wardens.