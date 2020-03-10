Langlade County Board of Adjustment Public Hearing Notice

Committee: Board of Adjustment

Date: Monday, March 23, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center, 837 Clermont Street, Antigo, WI

Notice is hereby given that:

A public hearing will be held by the Langlade County Board of Adjustment on Monday, March 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00 A.M., in the Wolf River Room, Langlade County Resource Center on the following:

1. 9:00 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #723 by Scott & Denise Jeffers, 6121 S. Valley Dr., Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494. Request permission to construct a new residence (28’ X 32’) and come within 13’ of south property line (15’ required) and to come within 65’ of Airhole Lake (75’ required), pursuant to Sections 17.64(4), 17.15(5), 17.300(6)(a) of the Langlade County Code of Ordinances. Land as being pt NE NE, Section 33, T34N, R10E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-0588.012).

2. 9:30 A.M. Petition for Grant of Variance #724 by Kay Provance, 8314 Riverway Dr., Cary, IL 60013. Request permission to place an 8’ X 9’ addition onto the landward side of a residence which is less than 35’ from Upper Post Lake, pursuant to Sections 17.64(4), 17.300(11)(c)2. Land as being Kelly-Suick Plat Lot 18, Section 2, T34N, R11E, Town of Elcho (Parcel #008-1561).

All interested persons are invited to attend said hearings and be heard.

DAVID ARENDT, CHAIRMAN

LANGLADE COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

Dated this 9nd day of March, 2020 at Antigo, Wisconsin.