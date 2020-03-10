Music in the Park for 2020

FOR THE ANTIGO TIMES

The high school jazz band will again kick off 2020 Music in the Park on June 1st, followed by River Street Band from the Wabeno area on Thursday, June 4th. Some of the other groups will include the Antigo Community Band, the Northern Aires & Matt Hayek (Elvis) and his family. Live music lovers can enjoy concerts every Monday and Thursday in Antigo, most Wednesdays in Elcho and four Tuesdays in White Lake. All concerts start at 6:00PM with local community groups serving food before and during concerts. Brochures will be available soon listing all the sponsors, music groups and food groups in Antigo, Elcho and White Lake.