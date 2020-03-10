Antigo Times

Top Menu

Main Menu

Sign in / Join
Sports
The Antigo Girls Bowling Team Takes 2nd Place at the State Meet

The Antigo Girls Bowling Team Takes 2nd Place at the State Meet

By Antigo Times
March 10, 2020
4
0
Share:
Front row: Quinlan McCarthy, Makala Beck, Marnie Kubacki Back row: Coach Dave Steger, Ashlea Kreager, Olivia Fischer, Katie Kirsch, Minnie Steger, Coach Trevor McCarthy

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Girls Bowling Team recently competed in the State Bowling Meet at Dale’s Weston Lanes.

The Antigo Girls ended up as the #1 seed in the Semifinals after all of the Division II girl teams bowled.  The pin total from the semi-finals was 2809, which was 85 pins over second place, West Bend East. The girls had high games of 234, 234, 226, 209, 205 and 203.

The #1 and #2 seeds advanced directly to the Sunday Stepladder finals.  The winner was determined by total pins for two games.

The Antigo Girls had to bowl West Bend East for the finals.  Antigo was down after the first game 175 to 169.  In the second game, Antigo lost 200 to 124.  The total pins for West Bend East was 375 and Antigo 293.  The West Bend East Girls took state title.

Previous Article

Second Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin

Related articles More from author

Copyright © 2020 Multi Media Channels LLC.
All Rights Reserved. No part of this publication or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted without the prior written consent of Multi Media Channels LLC.