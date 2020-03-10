The Antigo Girls Bowling Team Takes 2nd Place at the State Meet

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

The Antigo Girls Bowling Team recently competed in the State Bowling Meet at Dale’s Weston Lanes.

The Antigo Girls ended up as the #1 seed in the Semifinals after all of the Division II girl teams bowled. The pin total from the semi-finals was 2809, which was 85 pins over second place, West Bend East. The girls had high games of 234, 234, 226, 209, 205 and 203.

The #1 and #2 seeds advanced directly to the Sunday Stepladder finals. The winner was determined by total pins for two games.

The Antigo Girls had to bowl West Bend East for the finals. Antigo was down after the first game 175 to 169. In the second game, Antigo lost 200 to 124. The total pins for West Bend East was 375 and Antigo 293. The West Bend East Girls took state title.