Antigo Police Department Warrant of the Week

Warrant of the Week:

The Antigo Police Department holds warrants for Johnny M. Spencer D.O.B. 03-02-1980. The warrants are for failure to appear possession of methamphetamine (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia (misdemeanor). Johnny also has multiple DOC warrants. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to call the Antigo Police Department at (715) 627-6411 or Langlade County Crimestoppers at 715-627-NAIL (6245). Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward. You can also view a list of all warrants at our website, www.antigo-city.org. With your cooperation we can continue to protect and serve the City of Antigo.

Winter Parking:

As of March 10th the City of Antigo’s winter parking ban will officially be lifted. Overnight parking will now be allowed except where it is specifically posted. If you have received a parking citation this year, it still needs to be paid in full even though the ban has been lifted.