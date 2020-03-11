Antigo Police & Langlade County Sheriff’s Reports for 3/16/20

ANTIGO POLICE REPORTS

Thursday, March 5th

Officers responded to a report of retail theft at an area business on Hwy. 64.

Friday, March 6th

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on Lincoln Street.

Officers responded to a report of a two vehicle accident at Hwy. 64 and Pioneer Road. There were no injuries. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way.

Officers responded to a report of a theft at an address on 10th Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of disorderly conduct at an address on 6th Avenue.

Sunday, March 8th

Officers responded to a report of a road blockage on Edison Street. A metal pipe was sticking up in the roadway 3 inches.

Monday, March 9th

A female subject came to the Safety Building to turn herself in on 5 outstanding Langlade County Sheriff’s Office warrants.

Officers responded to a report of a syringe found on the road at Hafemeister Land and Ar-Vi Lane. Officers located the object and had the needle tested. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

Officers responded to a report of an accident on 5th Avenue. A vehicle was hit by a white SUV.

Officers took a subject into custody on outstanding warrants at an address on Clermont Street.

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft at an address on S. Superior Street.

Tuesday, March 10th

Officers stopped a vehicle at Neva Road and Mendlik Avenue. A field sobriety test was conducted. The driver was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

LANGLADE COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT

Wednesday, March 4th

Officers responded to a call reporting that that a 40 year old female subject was found passed out in her vehicle at an address on Violet Way. While still on the phone, the female subject then got up and went into the residence. The caller requested that officers check on her. A hold was authorized and the female subject was taken into custody.

Thursday, March 5th

Officers responded to a report of an accident at Cty. Rd. F and Meadow Road. The vehicle had slid across the roadway and was now in the ditch. An ambulance was refused. The vehicle was towed out.

Officers assisted with a fire call at an area business on Mill Road. Multiple fire departments responded.

Friday, March 6th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. Officers spoke to the registered owner. He admitted to being the driver. The vehicle was towed out. The male driver received citations for failure to notify law enforcement of an accident and failure to maintain control.

Officers were out with a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Augustyn Springs Road. The vehicle was towed out by a relative of the driver. Officers observed that Cty. Rd. A was like an ice rink.

Officers responded to a report of a one vehicle accident at Hwy. 45 and Knight Road. The vehicle had run off the roadway. It was towed out.

Officers received a 911 call reporting that a semi traveling westbound on Hwy. 64 was all over the road, hitting the gravel a couple of times and almost hitting two other vehicles. A teletype was sent to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office with the information.

Saturday, March 7th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch at Cty. Rd. A and Hwy. 55. When officers arrived they noticed that the vehicle was parked off the roadway on what appeared to be a roadside snowmobile trail. The driver told officers that they had pulled over to use the phone and got stuck in the snow. The vehicle was tagged for removal and the driver was cited for open intoxicants in the vehicle.

Officers responded to a report of a snowmobile accident approximately one mile off of Typner Lake Road. A male subject had struck a tree and CPR was in progress. The Elcho Fire Department responded and a helicopter was dispatched, but later cancelled. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sunday, March 8th

Officers responded to a report of a vehicle on its side in the ditch at Cty. Rd. S and Spring Road. The vehicle was towed and held until the driver talked to a deputy.

Tuesday, March 10th

Officers assisted the Elcho Fire Department with a report of a gas leak at an area business on Hwy. 45 in Elcho. Everyone was evacuated from the building. WPS was contacted. The gas leak was located.