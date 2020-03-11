Community Calendar for 3/16/20 to 3/23/20

*Community Events*

Antigo Area Community Food Pantry March 18th 11am-1pm (Wed.) & March 20th 1pm-3pm (Fri.), 2120 Progress Blvd., Antigo (715) 623-1103. Our monthly donation focus for March will be Healthy breakfast cereal (whole grain, low-sugar). The following is a testimonial from an individual helped by the Antigo Community Food Pantry recently: “My husband has cancer and that is taxing our household budget. It’s a comfort to know that we can come to the food pantry for help with our groceries when we need to.”

Elcho Area Community Food Pantry March 16th & March 23rd 2:30-4:30pm (Mon.), March 18th 4-6pm (Wed.), 11224 Antigo St., Elcho. Note that the pantry is not open on holidays, or on days when the schools are closed because of snow. (715) 275-5010

Mobility Exercise March 16th & March 18th (Every Mon. & Wed.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. The cost is $42 for 16 classes.

Play & Learn March 16th 9:30-11am N4013 Hwy. 45, Antigo. Play & Learn is a weekly play group program for parents, caregivers & children from birth to age 5. Staff will provide a parent lesson, an activity for parents & children to do together. For more information, please call 715-627-1414.

Mahjong at the Langlade County Senior Center March 16th 1-3pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come and learn how to play.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 16th 3:45-4:45pm Elcho School, Rm. 249, Hwy. 45, Elcho. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. Chair support is offered to safely perform a variety of postures designed to increase flexibility, balance & range of movement. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older.

Coffee and Conversation for Seniors March 17th & March 19th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-11am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Come & enjoy some coffee & conversation with others. 715-627-6632

Strong Bones Exercise March 17th & March 19th (Every Tues. & Thur.) 9-10am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Strong Bones is an ongoing strength training program designed to help adults become or stay fit, strong & healthy. The cost is $42 for 16 classes. Pre-register by calling the Aging and Disability Resource Center at 715-627-6232.

Arthritis Aquatic Class March 17th 9-10am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. Taught by instructors certified through the Arthritis Foundation Aquatic Program, the class offers an opportunity to a better quality of life by exercising safely in a warm water pool. For more info, call Mary at 715-627-0497.

SilverSneakers Classic (Flex) March 17th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Have fun & move to the music through a variety of exercises designed to increase muscular strength, range of movement & activities for daily living. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 17th & March 19th 1:45-2:45pm White Lake School, 405 Bissell St., White Lake. This class is a combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. Goal is to increase flexibility, strength & balance. No fee. For more info, 715-350-9687.

Blood Pressure Clinic March 18th 9am-Noon Antigo Fire Department, 700 Edison St., Antigo. 715-350-7315

Knitting, Crocheting & other Hand Crafts March 18th 10-11:30am Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo.

Preschool Story Time March 18th 10:30-11:30am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 18th 11am-noon White Lake Community Center, 615 School Street, White Lake. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us.

Langlade County Senior Center Lunch Bunch March 18th 11:30am Pizza Hut, 2104 Neva Rd., Antigo.

Bingo at the Langlade Co. Senior Center March 18th 1-2:30pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. $1 per card is suggested.

Social Snowshoes March 18th 5:30-6:30pm Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead, N8375 Park Road, Deerbrook. The group will meet at the Jack Lake Mountain Bike Trailhead located at the Jack Lake Campground/Veteran’s Memorial Park. Distance/ time of being out will depend upon weather conditions, but roughly an hour every night. Bring snowshoes & headlamps! Dress appropriately for the winter weather. For more info, call 715-216-5662.

One Way (grades K-2) & Cross Trainers (grades 3-6) Kid’s Clubs March 18th 6:30pm in the Quest Center, Antigo Community Church, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo. These groups meet every Wednesday from 6:30 to 8pm. There will be games, songs, Bible stories & small group time. All are welcome! For more information, go to www.antigocommunitychurch.org.

SilverSneakers Yoga (Flex) March 19th 11am-Noon Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. Move your whole body through a complete series of seated & standing yoga poses. “Flex” classes are FREE to SilverSneakers eligible seniors & $3 drop-in for non-eligible 55 years & older. For more info, contact Terri at tjohnson@co.langlade.wi.us

Identity Theft: Protect & Prevent March 19th 12:30-1:30pm White Lake Community Center, 615 School St., White Lake. March 19th 5-6pm Elcho School Theater, 9360 Antigo St., Elcho. March 20th 10-11am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo. Presented by Jeff Kersten, Agency Liaison for the Bureau of Consumer Protection, WI Department of Agriculture, Trade & Consumer Protection. Identity theft continues to be the fastest growing crime in the United States. The more you learn about it, the less vulnerable you are. Learn about the different types of identity theft, how to recognize it & how to prevent it – including information about fraud alerts & security freezes. Receive tips for safeguarding personal information & how to spot the red flags of a scam. You will also be given helpful brochures to take home with you. Free program open to the public!

Cards, Dominoes & Game Playing Program March 19th (Every Thurs.) 1-4pm Langlade County Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. 715-627-6632

Fitness Center Exercise Group March 19th 1:45pm – 2:45pm White Lake School Fitness Center, 405 Bissell Street (Center Street entrance), White Lake. Combination of exercises from Arthritis Foundation and Strong Bones programs for older adults with short relaxation at the end. No fee. For more information, please call Betsy Lane at 715-350-9687.

Antigo High School Spring Musical – Anything Goes March 19th, 20th & 21st 7:30pm with doors opening at 7pm. Antigo High School, Volm Theater, 1900 10th Ave., Antigo. All seats are reserved. Tickets are $5 for children 10 & under & $10 for adults. Tickets are on sale in the Antigo High School commons from 5-6:30pm on the following days – March 9-12 & March 16-17 or 1 hour before curtain depending on availability. For more information, please call 715-623-3396.

Stone Soup Playing at the Langlade County Senior Center March 20th 1:30-3:30pm Langlade Co. Senior Center, 1225 Langlade Rd., Antigo. They will be playing music for your enjoyment. For more information, please call 715-627-6632.

Benefit for Ron Leonard March 23rd 2pm-Midnight. Vickie & The Vets, 1216 Elm St., Antigo. Ron has undergone a number of medical procedures due to a serious infection & broken bones in his heal, foot & ankle. Unfortunately, due to the severity of the infections, Ron lost his leg. He has spent many weeks in recovery & therapy, placing a tremendous hardship on him & his wife. There will live music, food & drinks & cash prizes. To donate or to purchase tickets, please contact Tim at 715-903-0255 or Amanda at 715-216-4969.

Chicken Dinner Fundraiser March 21st 4:30-8pm Quinn’s Bar, N5298 Cty. Rd. A, Deerbrook. Join us for a chicken dinner fundraiser for the Langlade County Humane Society. Adults $10.95 and children 10 & under $5.95.

Antigo Gateway Squares March 22nd 2-4:30pm Antigo United Methodist Church, 2034 W. 5th Ave., Antigo. Dancers range in age from 10 to 70+ with couples, singles, & youth. Caller is: Jed Siegmann, SQS. For more information, please call Rose Marie at 715-623-2128 or Betsy at 715-882-3274.

Free Family Movie Night – Toy Story 4 March 23rd 5:30pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

*Meetings*

Library Finance Meeting March 16th 10-11am Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Rotary Meeting March 16th & March 23rd Noon -1pm Game On, 623 Edison St., Antigo.

Antigo Public Library Foundation Meeting March 17th 6pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Garden Club Meeting March 18th 5:45pm Antigo Public Library, 617 Clermont St., Antigo.

Antigo Optimist Club Meeting March 18th 12-1pm North Star Lanes, 400 Prosser Place, Antigo.

City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting March 18th 6pm City Hall, 700 Edison St., Antigo.

*Groups*

Baby & Me Group March 16th & March 23rd 1:00pm-2:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Birthing Center, 2nd floor of the hospital. Facilitator: RN/International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. For more information please call 715-623-9280. No fee.

AA Support Group (Open) March 19th & March 21st 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the new hospital. Thursdays & Saturdays.

Narcotics Anonymous March 20th 7:00pm. Langlade Hospital, 112 East Fifth Avenue, Antigo. Langlade Hospital Conference Room 1022, adjacent to Chapel in the Langlade Hospital.

AL-ANON Meeting March 16th & March 23rd 1:30pm. Antigo Community Church – Quest Center – Room 1, 723 Deleglise Street, Antigo. Mondays at 1:30pm.

Overeaters Anonymous March 16th & March 23rd 7:00pm. St. Mary & Hyacinth Parish Center, Room 4, 819 3rd Avenue, Antigo. Mondays at 7:00pm.

Weight Watchers Meetings March 17th 6:45am United Methodist Church, 2034 5th Ave., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group Chapter #950 March 17th 4pm Antigo Community Church/School, 723 Deleglise St., Antigo.

T.O.P.S. (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) Support Group March 19th 4:45pm Steffen Memorial Home, 503 5th Ave., Antigo.

H2O Cardio Classes March 16th & March 18th 9am Clara R. McKenna Aquatic Center, 111 Western Ave., Antigo. H2O Cardio is a 45 minute high intensity water fitness program which will provide cardio & strength training without the strain & pain to muscles & joints. For more info, call 715-627-0497.

All Recovery Group Meeting March 22nd (Sundays) 7pm Langlade Hospital, 112 E. 5th Ave., Antigo. As a result of completing the Recovery Coach Training, Dr. David MacIntyre & Benjamin Dahms have started a new recovery group meeting at Langlade Hospital. It is open to any individual recovering from any addiction, their family & friends. This is not a 12 step based group & has intentions of broadening our outreach in the community & relieve some of the stigma surrounding addiction. Please share with others!

NEWCOMERS – Nicolet Welcome Service has a FREE WELCOME PACKET filled with gift certificates and brochures from Antigo/Langlade County businesses. For a warm friendly welcome, call Christine at 715-627-2881 or go to www.nicoletwelcome.com.

Langlade County Community Ceramics, a non-profit painting group that meets every Monday and Friday from 9am-Noon at Sts. Mary & Hyacinth, Classroom 8, 819 3rd Ave., Antigo. Class cost is $3.00, to cover paint & anyone is welcome. We also take art-related field trips 4 times a year.

Antigo MOPS/MOMSnext , a chapter of an international group that offers encouragement & support to moms of children 0-18. We have relevant & interesting speakers, fun crafts, yummy food & free childcare while we meet. Our meetings are the 2nd & 4th Tuesdays of the month, September to May, at Antigo Community Church (723 Deleglise St.) from 9-11am. For more info, see www.facebook.com/antigomops.

Zumba Gold is for those looking for a modified Zumba class that recreates the original moves at a lower intensity. Perfect for active older adults and first-timers! Classes are taught by ACE Certified Group Fitness Instructor Terri Johnson. LOCATIONS: Schroeder’s Fitness Studio, 700 S. Superior St., Antigo: Mon. 9am. Elcho School, Hwy. 45, Elcho: Mon. 5pm; Wed. 4pm. First class is FREE. Follow @upnorthfitness at Facebook or visit terrijohnson.zumba.com for schedule changes.

The Hope Life Center Mobile Unit will be parked in the Dunhams parking lot off Hwy 64 in Antigo every Monday from 10:00am until 5:00pm. All services are FREE & CONFIDENTIAL. We offer pregnancy testing, ultrasound and STD testing & treatment for women. Call or text 715-843-4673 for an appointment. Walk-ins are welcome.

GriefShare Winter/Spring Series Mondays thru May 4th 5:30-7pm Peace Lutheran Church, Luther Conference Rm., 300 Lincoln St., Antigo. Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to the upcoming GriefShare program to be held at Peace Lutheran Church. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one. Facilitators for the program will be Pastor Dan Kohn and Sarah Stoehr. For questions or more information, call the Peace Church office at 715-623-2200. The program is free and community members are encouraged to attend.