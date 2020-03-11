Leon L. Mabry, 86

Leon L. Mabry, of White Lake, died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Heartland of Shawano. He was 86 years old. He was born on September 22, 1933, in White Lake, a son of Estel and Lillian (Rickett) Mabry. He married Kathern Stuempges on December 19, 1959, at White Lake. She preceded him in death on April 13, 2018.

As a young man he moved to Zion, Illinois where he was employed at Johnson Motors.

He was drafted into the United States Army in August 1954 and discharged in August of 1956.

Following military service Leon drove truck for Barry Transfer hauling for Prange/PrangeWay, working out of Appleton. He retired in 1984 and returned to White Lake the following year.

For 12 years he worked for the White Lake School District as a custodian and bus driver.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking.

Survivors include a son, Ricky Mabry, White Lake; a grandson, Zachary Mabry (Lauryn Neumann), White Lake; a great-grandson Hunter; two sisters, Shirley Thomas, White Lake, Connie DeGraff, Zion, Illinois; a brother, Larry (Jan) Mabry, White Lake; a sister-in-law, DeAnna Mabry, White Lake.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern; a daughter, June Mabry; a daughter-in-law, Carole Mabry; a sister, Patsy Steckbauer; a brother, Estel Mabry, Jr.; a brother-in-law, Bud DeGraff.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Bradley Funeral Home with Rev. Marvin Kindle officiating.

Visitation will be 5 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Burial will take place later this year in Lily Cemetery where White Lake Veterans will conduct military honors.