Robert “Bob” William Koehler, 72

Robert “Bob” William Koehler, of Polar, died Monday, March 9, 2020 at his residence. He was 72 years old.

He was born March 31, 1947 in Antigo, son of the late Ruth (Gulick) and the late William Koehler. He married Lori Eberhardy on May 18, 1979 in Wausau, and she survives.

Bob graduated from Antigo High School in 1965, and he attended Northcentral Technical College for drafting. He was employed for 34 years at Marathon Electric/Regal Beloit.

He enjoyed the outdoors, especially when he was walking his dog and cat in the yard, feeding birds, and doing yard and garden projects. He was also an avid Packers and NASCAR fan.

He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church, and formerly a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Polar.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include a daughter, Monica Koehler (Paul Kettner) of Wautoma; a grandson, Vincent Robert James Koehler; 2 sisters, Jane (Morrie) Combs of Antigo, Judy (Wayne) Smith of Antigo; a mother-in-law, Carol Eberhardy of Mosinee; 2 sisters-in-law, Jody (Ed) Blahnik of Coweta, OK, and Lisa (Tim) Wasano of Aniwa; and 5 nieces and nephews, Jason, Jeff, Vicki, Steve, and Nikki.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Jim Eberhardy.

A memorial service will take place at 2:00 p.m on Friday, March 13 at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, with Deacon Pam Werth officiating. Visitation will be Friday from noon until the time of the service.