Walter “Walt” LaVern Kemp, Jr., 60

Walter “Walt” LaVern Kemp, Jr. of Antigo, died Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 60 years old.

He was born December 3, 1959 in Japan, son of the late Walter LaVern and Daisy Mae (Byers) Kemp Radtke.

Walt was employed as a welder and fabricator at Woods Equipment in Wausau. He previously worked at ACE Equipment and Mattek Farms.

Walter enjoyed reading, playing cribbage, and shooting darts. He really enjoyed camping, fishing, and sitting around the fire with family and friends having a few. He also loved having a garden. He had a knack for growing things, especially peppers and tomatoes.

Survivors include his four sons, Steven LaVern (Christine) Kemp of Cocoa, FL, Samuel Harland Kemp of Avon, IL, Dylan Walter Kemp, and Noah Robert Kemp of Antigo; a sister, Belinda (Randy) Spanbauer of Antigo; his fiancée, Jamie VerHagen of Wausau; a sister-in-law, Joanne Kemp of White Lake; 2 nephews; a niece; a great nephew; and four great nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roy Alan Kemp; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.

A funeral service will take place Friday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, with Pastor Dick Kendall officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Thursday, April 2 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Friday, April 3 from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Langlade Cemetery on a later date.