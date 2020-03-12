City of Antigo Finance, Personnel & Legislative Committee Meeting Agenda

MULTI-PURPOSE ROOM

CITY HALL, 700 EDISON STREET

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

6:00 PM

Call to Order

Discussion and Action May Occur on Any of the Following Agenda Items:

1. Approval of the Minutes from the February 19, 2020 Meeting

2. Presentation by Dana Investments, Dave Mazza and Matthew Slowinski, Regarding the Investment Portfolio

3. Approval of the City of Antigo 2020 Department of Transportation Regulated Employee Drug and Alcohol Misuse Prevention Policy

4. Approve Purchase of Two Ford F150 Police Responders from Langlade Ford and Set Up Vehicles with All Necessary Police Equipment

5. Combine Wards for May Special Election into Three Districts

6. Write Off Block Grant Loans Due to Foreclosure for 1113 Eighth Avenue, 1308 Third Avenue, 1608 Fifth Avenue, 722 Badger Avenue, and 429 Edison Street

7. Eliminate Interest on Current Block Grant Rental Loans

8. Write Off Uncashed Checks Under $50 Issued Pior to December 31, 2019

Any Other Matters Authorized by Law to be Considered

Adjournment

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For additional information, contact Jaime Horswill, 700 Edison Street, Antigo, Wisconsin 54409. (715) 623-3633 extension 100. Members of and possibly a quorum of members of other governmental bodies may be in attendance to gather information. Any governmental body other than that specifically referred to above will take no action.