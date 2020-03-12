Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information/Guidelines from the Unified School District of Antigo

To: All Unified School District of Antigo families

From: Dr. Julie Sprague, Superintendent, and Darlaen Jansen, District Nurse

March 12, 2020

Many of us are hearing information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) that is occurring in the United States and other parts of the world. States and local officials, led by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS), have been monitoring the situation very closely.

As the CDC shares more information about COVID-19, we want you to know we are regularly in contact with the Langlade County Health Department. Our school nurse is working alongside school administrators and our School Board to plan for and respond to emerging communicable disease concerns following the guidance of the Langlade County Health Department, DHS, and CDC.

A continued theme from public health officials is that it is currently flu and respiratory disease season and getting vaccinated for influenza, taking everyday preventive actions to stop the spread of germs, and taking flu antivirals if prescribed is recommended. CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory viruses:

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, especially after coughing, sneezing, or blowing your nose.

· Help your student(s) to wash their hands well. Encourage washing their hands for a full 20 seconds with soap and running water.

· Cover your nose and mouth when coughing and sneezing with a tissue and dispose of all tissues in waste

containers. Cough or sneeze into your shirtsleeve if a tissue is not available. ALWAYS wash your hands after coughing or sneezing.

· Avoid touching your nose, mouth, and eyes to reduce the spread of germs.

·DO NOT share eating utensils, water bottles, beverage containers, or other personal items. Contact with these items can expose people to viruses that exist on their surfaces.

· Avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and refrain from hand shaking and close contact with others in general.

· KEEP YOUR CHILDREN HOME from school if they are sick. The symptoms of the COVID-19 and influenza viruses are similar, and include fever, body aches, cough, fatigue, and sometimes vomiting and diarrhea. If your student has a fever of 100.4 or above, with or without other symptoms, you will be contacted to pick your student up from school.

· Stay home when you’re sick

· Contact your health care provider as soon as possible if you or your children become ill with symptoms of the COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

You can find additional information at the following links:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/faq.html

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/disease/covid-19.htm

https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/outbreaks/index.htm