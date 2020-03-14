Mass Gathering Statement from the Langlade County Health Department
With growing concerns regarding Coronavirus (CoVID-19) and out of an abundance of caution, the Langlade County Health Department recommends that all non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people be cancelled or postponed until further notice.
Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:
- Older adults
- People who have serious chronic medical conditions like:
- Heart disease
- Diabetes
- Lung disease
While the severity of illness can vary it is important to prepare and prevent the spread of this disease. There is currently not a vaccine for COVID-19, thus personal hygiene and social distancing are tools to prevent and control the disease.
- Stay home when you are sick
- Avoid sharing personal household items
- Get your seasonal flu shot
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.
- Cover your cough or sneezes
- Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects that are frequently touched
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water is not available you can use hand sanitizer that contains 60-95% alcohol.
We urge all to seek out reputable and credible information and recommend the following websites:
1) CDC Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html
2) WI Department of Health Services Website
3) Local Response updates will be posted to the Langlade County website
When organizing your events, consider:
1) Potential for attendance from older adults, individuals with underlying health care conditions, or other vulnerable group
2) Potential for attendance from individuals from a wide range of geographic areas across Wisconsin, the United States, or other countries.
3) The setting of the event, particularly if it involves sustained interaction between attendees in close physical proximity
If you have further questions, please contact the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250.