Mass Gathering Statement from the Langlade County Health Department

With growing concerns regarding Coronavirus (CoVID-19) and out of an abundance of caution, the Langlade County Health Department recommends that all non-essential gatherings of more than 50 people be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Early information out of China, where COVID-19 first started, shows that some people are at higher risk of getting very sick from this illness. This includes:

Older adults

People who have serious chronic medical conditions like: Heart disease Diabetes Lung disease



While the severity of illness can vary it is important to prepare and prevent the spread of this disease. There is currently not a vaccine for COVID-19, thus personal hygiene and social distancing are tools to prevent and control the disease.

Stay home when you are sick

Avoid sharing personal household items

Get your seasonal flu shot

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Cover your cough or sneezes

Clean and disinfect surfaces or objects that are frequently touched

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water is not available you can use hand sanitizer that contains 60-95% alcohol.

We urge all to seek out reputable and credible information and recommend the following websites:

1) CDC Website: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

2) WI Department of Health Services Website

3) Local Response updates will be posted to the Langlade County website

When organizing your events, consider:

1) Potential for attendance from older adults, individuals with underlying health care conditions, or other vulnerable group

2) Potential for attendance from individuals from a wide range of geographic areas across Wisconsin, the United States, or other countries.

3) The setting of the event, particularly if it involves sustained interaction between attendees in close physical proximity

If you have further questions, please contact the Langlade County Health Department at 715-627-6250.