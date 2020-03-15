Announcement from the Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County

Safety is our #1 Priority!

FROM THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LANGLADE COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County always does what we can to remain open to serve families and youth especially when other options are not available. However, this situation is unique and fluid. The safety of your youth, families, staff, volunteers and community continues to be our top priority.

Due to the Governor taking official action to close all schools, we will also be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. We are working closely with the Unified School District of Antigo and the Department of Health Services.

During the closure, the Club will use the opportunity to sanitize our facilities and equipment. We will stay in communication with parents/guardians if the closure will continue past three weeks.

We are working with the Unified School District of Antigo, The Antigo Area Food Pantry and Weekend Backpack Program to figure out the best way to provide meals to those in need. In order to properly accommodate all youth, please fill out this survey: http://bit.ly/BGCLCMealSurvey

Thank you for your understanding and helping us spread the word.

Sincerely,

Angel Zimmerman