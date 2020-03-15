Donald Deisinger, 90

Donald Deisinger, of Polar, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at Aspirus Langlade Hospital. He was 90 years old. He was born on December 15, 1929, in Green Bay, a son of Julius and Irene (Hayes) Deisinger. He married Gertrude Bovee on October 3, 1953, in Menominee, Michigan. She preceded him in death on January 24, 2005.

He served in the United States Army having been stationed in Germany during the Korean War.

Don operated a dairy and deer farm in Polar, worked as a mechanic for Arno Hoffmeister, and later was a self employed mechanic.

He enjoyed wintering in Texas for many years.

He was a member of the Paul Marmes Disabled American Veterans Chapter 23, Antigo; the Leland-Tollefson Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2653, Antigo, the Whittlers Club, and the Valley Bummers Camping Club.

His hobbies included hunting, leather working and whittling.

Survivors include three brothers, Bernard (Grace) Deisinger of White Lake, Glen (Irma) Deisinger of Manitowoc, Loren Deisinger of White Lake; two sisters, Bernadine Skorie of White Lake, Audrey Gilligan of Kelly Lake; a sister-in-law, Mary Deisinger of Antigo; step-daughter, Charlene Campbell-Brown of Milwaukee; step-son, Eugene (Sharon) Asay of Kansas City; many step-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife and parents he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Deisinger; a sister, Eloyis (Purgie) Lewis; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Skorie, Lee Gilligan; a step-daughter, Judy Steckbauer; a step-son, Schrieve Asay Jr.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Polar with Rev. Donald Engebretson officiating. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Bradley Funeral Home and Tuesday from 12 noon until the time of services at the church.