Dr. Donald “Buzz” Simpkins, 73

Dr. Donald “Buzz” Simpkins, of Gleason, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Tomahawk Health Service. He was 73 years old. He was born on January 20, 1947, in Racine, a son of Eric and Elva (Hjorth) Simpkins.

Dr. Simpkins attended Horlick High School in Racine having graduated with the class of 1965.

He served in the United States Army from March 6, 1966 to March 5, 1969, followed by three years in the Army Reserves.

He continued his education at Duke University in North Carolina, receiving his undergraduate degree in 1970 and obtained his Doctorate Degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa in 1977.

Dr. Simpkins owned Bayside Chiropractic in St. Petersburg, Florida from 1978-1988.

Buzz enjoyed scuba-diving, boat racing, traveling and rebuilding engines.

Survivors include two daughters, Misty Simpkins of Gleason and Heather Simpkins of Antigo; granddaughter, Rori Simpkins of Gleason; and his former wife, Sharon Simpkins of Gleason.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Michalak.