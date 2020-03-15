Edwin “Butch” Fred Linneman, 77

Edwin “Butch” Fred Linneman, Jr., of Antigo, died Friday, March 13, 2020 at Care Partners under the care of LeRoyer Hospice. He was 77 years old.

He was born February 14, 1943 in Oak Park, IL, son of the late Edwin, Sr. and LaVern (Delarme) Linneman. He married Sharon Ottman on September 10, 1994 at Summit Lake, and she survives. He was previously married to Joy (Wensel) Sima.

Mr. Linneman was a locksmith and owner/operator of the Antigo Rental Center with his wife for 16 years. He also owned and operated the Lake Lock Shop. He previously was employed as grocery manager at Butch’s SuperValu and Northwoods Grocery, dairy farmer, salesperson for insurance and milking equipment, garbage truck driver for the Town of Elcho, and he also worked at McDougal Potato Farm and True Value Hardware. He was a skilled carpenter, mechanic, and electrician, building 2 houses and taking on large remodeling projects.

He was a member of the Rhinelander Lions Club, and he served as Past District Governor for the organization. During his time as District Governor, he traveled to Hong Kong with the Lions.

He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, Sharon Linneman of Antigo, include a daughter, Vicki (Joel) Eldridge of Antigo; 2 sons, Jeff (Tammy) Linneman of Antigo, and Marck (Robin) Linneman Silverberg of Denver, CO; 3 step-children, Carmen Waukau of Antigo, Jennifer (Floyd) Welch of Antigo, and Douglas Waukau of Stevens Point; a sister, Kathleen Owen of Summit Lake; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service will take place at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at Strasser-Roller Funeral Home, with lay minister Jeff Nielson officiating. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home.