Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

At the direction of Governor Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation may issue permits for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits allow for additional supplies to be efficiently transported over Wisconsin interstates and most highways and local roadways by increasing weight limits and waiving truck driver hours of service limitations.

Overweight permits may be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and fees shall be waived for the transportation of inventory to supply grocery retailers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic on Wisconsin highways. “Wisconsin highways” includes the National Defense Highway System pursuant to 23 USC 127(i).

The permits do not apply to class II highways, posted bridges, and local highways with special and seasonal weight limit postings. Class II highways are judged to have unstable conditions of the roadway subgrade and constitute only 12% of state highways. Additional information can be found at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/ssnl-wt-rsrctns/default.aspx

Permits issued by WisDOT authorize the operation of any vehicle combination at a maximum gross weight up to of 88,000 pounds. A permit may only authorize weights not more than 10 percent greater than the gross axle, gross axle combination, or gross vehicle weight limitations under Wis. Stat. §§ 348.15 and 348.16.

Interstate and intrastate carriers providing direct emergency relief to supply grocery retailers are relieved from the requirements contained in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, Title 49 C.F.R. Parts 390-399 and Wis. Admin. Code TRANS 325 and 327, subject to the restrictions and limitations described under 49 C.F.R. § 390.23. The relief under this paragraph is valid for the duration of the motor carrier’s assistance in the relief effort or until April 11, 2020 (30 days after Executive Order #72) or the duration of Executive Order #72, whichever is less.

COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits authorize the wavier of fees required by Wis. Stats. §§ 341.405, 341.41(7), and 341.45 to obtain a 72-hour trip permit for vehicles travelling into Wisconsin that are not registered in Wisconsin nor enrolled in the International Registration Plan (IRP) or the International Fuel Tax Agreement (IFTA).

Except as provided in this order, all other applicable state and federal laws remain in full force and effect. The Secretary of the Department of Transportation may suspend, alter, or amend the permit as necessary.

Except as specifically provided otherwise, permits expire on March 28, 2020.

Instructions to apply for COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permit

COVID-19 Permit Information and Application Instructions

For more information, go to:

https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/dmv/com-drv-vehs/mtr-car-trkr/osowgeneral.aspx

Email the below information to: oversize-permits.dmv@dot.wi.gov or Fax to (608) 264-7751 Attn: COVID-19

WI Oversize permits account #:

US DOT #:

Company name:

Address/City/State/Zip code:

Phone number:

Email address:

Contact person:

Number of units:

Wisconsin Department of Transportation

Bureau of Highway Maintenance

P.O. Box 7980

Madison WI 53707-7980