The Antigo Community Food Pantry will remain open for its regular hours: Wednesdays from 11:00AM-1:00PM and Fridays from 1:00-3:00PM during the COVID 19 emergency. However, we ask that all individuals wishing to use the Pantry wait in cars or outside and a volunteer will provide direction as to service. Please call the Pantry at 715-623-1103 if you have questions.