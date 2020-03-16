Langlade County Senior Citizen Club Meeting Minutes

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Meeting minutes of the Langlade County Senior Citizen’s Club of Antigo met at the library, March 10th at 1:30pm.

President Rosemary Sarkauskas opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and one verse of God Bless America.

We had no new members, but we had one new visitor, John Incha.

We were all sad to learn our long time member and bingo caller, Jim Whitt has died.

There were no March birthdays.

Kathy Schultz spoke to us about Medicare rights and advised us not to change insurance over the telephone.

President Rosemary adjourned the meeting. Betty Hetto moved to close and Agnes Van Riper seconded it.