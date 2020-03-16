Antigo Times

Langlade County Senior Citizen Club Meeting Minutes

By Antigo Times
March 16, 2020
Meeting minutes of the Langlade County Senior Citizen’s Club of Antigo met at the library, March 10th at 1:30pm.

President Rosemary Sarkauskas opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance and one verse of God Bless America.

We had no new members, but we had one new visitor, John Incha.

We were all sad to learn our long time member and bingo caller, Jim Whitt has died.

There were no March birthdays.

Kathy Schultz spoke to us about Medicare rights and advised us not to change insurance over the telephone.

President Rosemary adjourned the meeting. Betty Hetto moved to close and Agnes Van Riper seconded it.

Attention: President Rosemary is now cancelling our April 14th meeting due to instructions to stay out of public places due to the Corona Virus for 30 days.

