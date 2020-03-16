Louise Tackett, 93

Louise Tackett, age 93, died Monday, March 16, 2020 at Evergreen Terrace under the care of LeRoyer Hospice.

She was born February 3, 1927 in Parrish, daughter of the late John and Nancy (Johnson) Roberts. She married Dearl Tackett on August 17, 1949 at First Baptist Church in Antigo. Dearl preceded her in death on April 15, 2014.

She graduated from Antigo High School in 1944. Mrs. Tackett was a homemaker, and she worked at the cannery, Vulcan plant, and Wisconsin Public Service. She was a good cook, and enjoyed fishing, and taking rides with her family and best friend, Judy Arrowood. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She was a member of Antigo Bible Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Cheryl Spencer of Bryant, and Helene (Charles) Goebel of Weston; a son Lyle James Tackett of Antigo; 4 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, James and Norman Roberts; a sister, Corrine Moody; and a grandson, Mike Spencer.

A private funeral will take place with burial in Elmwood Cemetery.

Many thanks to LeRoyer Hospice, and especially to the staff of Evergreen Terrace for their years of care.