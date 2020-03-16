PUBLISHER’S LETTER

COVID-19: Our Commitment

To You In An Uncertain Time

Dear Reader,

The coronavirus epidemic has caught everyone’s attention worldwide. The questions that everyone seems

to be asking are, how serious is this situation? Will it affect me, my family and friends, my community, or my job? Is the massive panic we are seeing world-wide an over-reaction? How concerned should I be?

The truthful answer is that nobody knows. In parts of China and Italy, the illness spread so quickly that a huge spike in seriously ill patients overwhelmed the medical system. Simply put, there weren’t enough ventilators to go around, and some people died that might have lived with suffcient medical care.

Obviously this isn’t China, and this isn’t Italy. Do we have anything to worry about? Again, we don’t know. But as of this moment right now when I am writing, there have been 8 cases identified in Wisconsin. That number probably will grow.

Our commitment to you is to communicate what we know, when we know it. We will do that as we always have, in print and online. We will do it objectively, carefully paying attention to known facts and avoiding hysteria. When we are aware of government actions taken to reduce the risk, such as school closings, we will tell you. And if we hear of government advice grounded in good medical science, we will pass it on.

We are Americans. As a people we are smart and resourceful. We know how to adapt to tough times.

This may or may not be one of those times that test our grit. But if it is, we will come through it—together.



Patrick Wood

Publisher