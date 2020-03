Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter Received a Check for $2,500.00 for the Butterfly Garden from Wisconsin Public Service Foundation

FOR ANTIGO TIMES

Kelly Zagrzebski representing the Wisconsin Public Service Foundation, presented a check for $2,500 to the Wild Ones Northwoods Gateway Chapter for the Butterfly Garden.

Wisconsin Public Service Foundation has always been involved with groups that educate the public about environmentally friendly issues.