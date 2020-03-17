Antigo Times/Shopper Office to Close Until Further Notice
In an effort to keep our employees and the public safe, we will be closing our offices to the public as of March 17 at 5 p.m. Our publications will still continue to publish online and in print through this closure. If you would like to purchase a classified ad, please call (715-216-1332). For all other ads, please contact Arika Alft at 715-610-2004 or Lyn Gore at 715-610-2475. Visit www.antigotimes.com for all other information and updates regarding COVID-19. Please visit the “COVID-19” tab for all related news.