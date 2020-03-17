Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County Closure Update

FROM THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB OF LANGLADE COUNTY

The Boys & Girls Club of Langlade County always does what we can to remain open to serve families and youth especially when other options are not available. However, this situation is unique and fluid. The safety of our youth, families, staff, volunteers, and, community continues to be our top priority

Due to the Governor taking official action to close all schools, we will also be closed beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice. We are working closely with the Unified School District of Antigo and the Department of Health Services.

During closure, the Club will use the opportunity to sanitize our facilities and equipment. We will stay in communication with parents/guardians if the closure will continue past three weeks.

If you are in need of meals for your children and have not yet registered please call us at 715-627-1389 Ext 2 before 8am on Monday March 23rd, 2020. If you have already registered there is no need to call.

Meals will be available for pickup at the Boys & Girls Club at 411 Superior St, Antigo WI between 1pm-2pm in Monday March 23rd, 2020. Meals will be located by our Front Entrance on Milton St.

Our Cabin Fever Fundraiser that was scheduled for March 27, 2020 is postponed. We will announce the new date once we have it set. To stay informed follow us on facebook.com/BGCLangladeco.

Thank you for your understanding and helping us spread the word.

Sincerely,

Angel Zimmerman