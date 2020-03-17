DATCP Provides Tips for Wisconsin Consumers Seeking Ticket Refunds

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – As many concerts, theater performances, sporting events, and other events are being canceled or rescheduled due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is reminding consumers of the tips and resources available below and on the agency’s website: https://www.datcp.wi.gov

Under Wisconsin law, consumers are protected from losing most prepaid admissions fees for entertainment and sporting events held in Wisconsin. When an event is cancelled or rescheduled, promoters are required to refund the admission price for many entertainment and sporting events. While this law does not cover competitive sports activities between school teams or within established sports leagues, many of these events are proactively posting refund policies on their websites so consumers know what to expect.

The steps consumers should follow to obtain a refund depend upon whether the event is canceled or rescheduled:

Refunds for canceled events:

To obtain refunds for canceled events, ticket purchasers must present their tickets to the promoter no later than 90 days after the event is canceled. A promoter must then make a refund no later than 60 days after you present your ticket.

Keep in mind that the promoter may be different from the person or company from whom you purchased the ticket, or the owner of the premises where the event was scheduled to be held.

Refunds for rescheduled events:

For rescheduled events, ticket holders must present tickets to the promoter no later than 30 days after the date on which the event was originally scheduled to be held. The promoter must provide a refund no later than 60 days after you present your ticket.

Exceptions:

Consumers should know that some items may not be refundable, such as:

Handling or service charges;

Charges for other services, such as parking; and

Any portion of the ticket price that may be considered a nonrefundable charitable donation.

Given the changing nature of COVID-19, it is important to stay informed and monitor event websites, follow any posted refund instructions, and document their ticket purchases and refund requests. Consumers with questions or issues related to ticket refunds can contact DATCP’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-422-7128 or DATCPHotline@wisconsin.gov, or file a complaint online at www.datcp.wi.gov

If you have health-related questions about COVID-19, please contact the Department of Health Services at DHSREsponse@wisconsin.gov or (608) 266-1865, or visit their website: http://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/ disease/covid-19.htm