COVIS-19 Update from the Langlade County Health Department for 3/18/20

FROM THE LANGLADE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

On March 17, 2020 at the direction of Governor Tony Evers, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has ordered a moratorium on mass gatherings of 10 or more people to slow the spread of COVID-19. This order went into effect on March 17, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and includes but is not limited to: bars, restaurants, auditoriums, theatres, movie theatres, museums, stadiums, arenas, conference rooms, meeting halls, health and fitness centers, licensed pools, places of worship and religious gatherings. There are exceptions and those can be found in the emergency order.

“Mass gathering” is any planned or spontaneous, public or private event or convening that will bring together or is likely to bring together 10 or more people in a single room or single confined or enclosed space at the same time.

All gatherings that bring together or are likely to bring together fewer than 10 people in a single room or confined space at the same time must:

Preserve social distancing of 6 feet between people, and Follow all other public health recommendations issued by the Wisconsin Department of Public Health and the Langlade County Health Department.

“Langlade County Health Department is closely monitoring the situation and remain focused in our efforts to protect our communities,” says Meghan Williams, Health Officer, Langlade County Health Department. “The number of cases in Wisconsin should remind all of us about the importance of social distancing and maintaining good hygiene to prevent the spread of disease, Williams added.”

Social distancing is a strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19. This is a conscious effort to reduce contact between people to slow the spread of the virus. Social distancing will help keep you, your family, and our community from increased risk of exposure.

“Even if you are symptom free and not part of an at-risk group, you still need to change your lifestyle starting today,” said Williams.” Avoid public places. If you cannot avoid public spaces, stay six feet away from other people. Stay home as much as possible. And think about how you can decrease close contacts and crowded environments.

The Langlade County health department wants to remind everyone:

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home when sick.

Practice social distancing

Avoid large public gatherings and crowds.

“Our top priority at this time is to keep the community safe and healthy, especially for those who are considered high risk. We have to take every precaution to protect ourselves, our families, and our neighbors, while doing everything we can to assist businesses and communities during these uncertain times, Williams lastly added.”

This is a rapidly evolving situation. For the latest information, visit the CDC’s website, the DHS website, or the Langlade County Health Department Facebook Page or Website.