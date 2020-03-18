DATCP Provides Resources to Farmers, Agricultural Businesses on COVID-19

FROM WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE AND CONSUMER PROTECTION

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) is providing resources for the state’s consumers, farmers, and agricultural businesses as they navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19. These resources can be found at https://www.datcp.wi.gov/ and include helpful information such as:

Information on Executive Order #72 and Emergency Order #5 regarding gatherings of 10 people or more, which makes important exemptions for manufacturing, processing, distribution, and production facilities.

Links to state and federal agency tips and information (also available at gov/COVID19)

Toolkit for farmers and agricultural organizations to assist in planning ahead

FAQs on price gouging, animal and livestock health, food supply and delivery, and crops and agribusinesses

“We understand this is a confusing and stressful time, especially for those in agriculture,” said DATCP Interim Secretary Randy Romanski. “We aim to serve as a resource for farmers, consumers, and agribusinesses in need of assistance as they plan their response to COVID-19.”

In addition to continually updating the DATCP website as information on COVID-19 evolves, the agency is conducting weekly calls with industry stakeholders to provide updates, share information, and access resources. Agricultural stakeholders should work through their agricultural associations to compile questions and concerns. These organizations will then share those items with DATCP on their designated weekly call.

People should follow simple steps to prevent illness and avoid exposure to the 2019 novel coronavirus, including: